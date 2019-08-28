Morecambe crash out of Carabao Cup at Brewers

Burton Albion 4 Morecambe 0

The Shrimps bowed out of the Carabao Cup as they went down to last season’s semi-finalists Burton Albion.

A hat-trick from Liam Boyce and a goal from Ryan Edwards was enough to give Nigel Clough’s side a clear passage into the third-round draw as Jim Bentley’s side struggled to cope with some excellent football from the home side.

Morecambe actually started the game the better and could have scored in only the second minute.

Lewis Alessandra was played through on goal but was denied by an excellent save from former Shrimps’ loanee Kieran O’Hara.

From there Burton dominated and created a host of chances with Scott Fraser, Ryan Edwards and Lucas Akins all going close before Boyce opened the scoring on 35 minutes when he headed home a right wing corner from close range.

Boyce was denied a quickfire second by a fine save from Halstead before the striker did add to his tally with a goal two minutes into injury time.

John Brayford found Oliver Sarkic with a fine cross-field ball and his low cross was converted by a sliding Boyce from close range.

Any hopes of a comeback after the break were soon dashed when Burton added a third on 52 minutes.

Brayford was again the provider with a run and cross down the right-hand side that found the unmarked Ryan Edwards four yards out.

Morecambe hit back with Kevin Ellison heading a right wing cross just wide and Alessandra denied by O’Hara once again after being played in by Aaron Wildig.

The next goal fell to Burton however and it was Boyce who claimed the match ball on 74 minues.

An Edwards corner was met by Akins who forced a fine save from Halstead only for Boyce to force the ball over the line and give the Brewers the victory.

Burton: O’Hara, Brayford (Sbarra 76), O’Toole (Nartey 75), Wallace, Daniel, Akins, Edwards, Fraser, Sarkic, Quinn, Boyce (Templeton 82), Subs not used: Bywater, Buxton, Hutchinson, Anderson.

Morecambe: Halstead, Tanner, Old, Sutton, Conlan, Wildig, (Jagne 84), Brewitt, Oates, Ellison, Alessandra (Leitch-Smith 76), Stockton (Miller 70). Subs not used: Roche, Tutte, O’Sullivan, Cranston.

Referee: S Stockbridge

Attendance: 1,500.