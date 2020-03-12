Morecambe carry on with Plymouth Argyle preparations ahead of any coronavirus decision

Derek Adams admits Morecambe are playing a ‘wait and see’ policy with regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is speculation that the Premier League and EFL are braced for a decision ordering games to be played behind closed doors.

The Spanish and Italian leagues have already been suspended while in Formula One, the McLaren team have pulled out of the Australian Grand Prix after one of their team members tested positive for the illness.

The Shrimps are due to host Plymouth Argyle at the Globe Arena on Saturday.

Speaking before training on Thursday, Adams was asked if their preparations had been affected by the situation.

He said: “No it hasn’t, everything has been fine.

“We’ve got to wait and hear what happens today and then we will see what the authorities tell us.”

The Prime Minister is due to chair a meeting today of the emergency Cobra committee, which is expected to move its reponse to the pandemic from the ‘contain’ phase to ‘delay’.