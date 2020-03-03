Morecambe can take heart from their displays against promotion hopefuls

Morecambe boss Derek Adams wasn’t surprised by his side’s display in drawing with Crewe Alexandra.

The Shrimps denied their visitors the chance to go top of League Two after drawing 1-1 at the Globe Arena.

Aaron Wildig’s fourth goal of the season gave Adams’ players a point after Perry Ng had fired the visitors in front.

It meant the Shrimps moved 10 points clear of bottom club Stevenage – having played a game more – as they now prepare for Saturday’s trip to Newport County AFC.

“We’ve matched a lot of teams this season in that top half of the table,” Adams said.

“We’ve been away to Bradford City and Northampton Town and competed really well with these teams – and Crewe was no different.

“Because we can now pass the ball, control it, move it, we’re a threat going forward.

“We probably just have to convert the chances when they come along.”

The Shrimps do, however, face being without Adam Phillips for the trip to Newport.

The Burnley loanee was shown a straight red card in stoppage time after felling Ng as Crewe countered from a Morecambe corner.

“He’s fouled the opponent to stop him playing more than being aggressive in the challenge,” Adams said.

“We had two at the back, Crewe didn’t have anybody up – we just didn’t win the ball on the edge of the box.

“We were probably trying to get that winner, we took a risk and we maybe shouldn’t have taken a risk but we were trying to get three points.

“It’s a much better position than we’ve had of late and we’ve been able to open up the gap between ourselves and Macclesfield.”