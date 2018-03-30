Morecambe can carry on moving upwards over Easter

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has praised his players for their improved performances in 2018.

The Shrimps head to play-off hopefuls Swindon Town tomorrow for the first of their Easter double-header with Cambridge United the visitors to the Globe Arena on Monday.

They go to the County Ground looking to gain revenge for their home loss against Swindon in the middle of August.

They are certainly in the form to do so after moving away from the wrong end of the League Two table in recent weeks.

Three defeats in 14 matches have pulled them up to 19th in the division, seven points clear of the relegation places with eight games of the season remaining.

As Bentley acknowledged, the reverse scenario has been the case in recent years with the Shrimps usually starting well befor struggling in the latter half of the campaign.

“We’ve always had our squad sorted early doors and flown out of the traps,” he said.

“We didn’t do that this year for one reason or another but we thought we may come good towards the end of the season.

“Since the Yeovil game (at the end of December) when we won 4-3, we have only been beaten three times.

“There was the game against Mansfield Town which we shouldn’t have lost after leading them.

“We also lost at Luton Town, who said we were the best team to have played them this season.

“We lost at Accrington when I thought they were the better team but we’ve only lost against all three sides by the odd goal.

“Apart from that we’ve taken something from every game and we’ve been hard to beat as well as being in decent form.”