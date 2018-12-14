Morecambe boss wants the club to learn a history lesson

Jim Bentley does not want history to repeat itself as he seeks to agree new deals with his leading lights.

The Morecambe boss told Thursday’s fans forum he has identified positions that he’d like to fill as well as trying to extend certain players’ existing contracts.

Bentley has had to wheel and deal in the past, bringing in players released by other clubs, rebuilding their confidence and then watching them taken away by sides higher up the pyramid.

He said: “In the past, we’ve had players like Tom Barkhuizen, Shaun Miller and Jamie Devitt that we wanted to tie down.

“They moved on and we had to replace them but it’s not always as easy as that.

“All we can do as a club is say ‘you’re doing well and we want you to continue and improve with us.’

“The way the world is, some people might hold out and say they want double their money but it’s important we do our utmost to secure them sooner rather than later.”

Some contracts end earlier than others with Florent Cuvelier’s short-term deal expiring next month.

The midfielder was brought to the club at the end of October with the Shrimps in the midst of a lengthy injury list in the middle of the pitch.

However, the 26-year-old joined their walking wounded after less than an hour of his only senior appearance so far.

Bentley said: “He’s here on contract until the end of January but, in a reserve game against Macclesfield, there was one of the worst tackles I’ve seen on him.

“We got him back against Sunderland (in the Checkatrade Trophy) but he got a freak injury there which was unfortunate for the lad.

“He is still here and we will do all we can to get him right.”