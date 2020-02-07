Morecambe boss looking for positives as Mansfield Town visit the Globe Arena

Morecambe manager Derek Adams is targeting positive results and performances as they prepare for back-to-back home games.

The Shrimps welcome Mansfield Town to the Globe Arena tomorrow before hosting Macclesfield Town on Tuesday.

With a third of the season remaining, Adams’ players are second-bottom of League Two and four points ahead of Stevenage.

They now face the two sides directly above them in the table as they aim to move away from the wrong end of the division.

Morecambe can, however, take heart from their recent home results with one defeat in their last eight games in all competitions.

“We’ve done really well at home recently,” Adams said.

“We need to continue that and pick up three points, ideally against Mansfield and then against Macclesfield.

“Going to Walsall on a Tuesday and winning was good but we need to continue doing that at home.

“If we can do that, it will put points on the board and pressure on the teams around us.” If they are to do that, however, they will do so without A-Jay Leitch-Smith.

The striker, who has impressed off the bench in recent weeks and scored at Cheltenham Town last week, will be unavailable.

However, there is better news surrounding John O’Sullivan who has missed the last three games with injury.

Adams said: “A-Jay has picked up an injury, he’s gone over on his ankle and won’t be available.

“He obviously hasn’t been starting games but coming off the bench, which gives us an impact substitution.

“John O’Sullivan has been out for a while but he’s come back within the squad and is available.”