Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has revealed Florent Cuvelier will be moving on from the Globe Arena.

The midfielder joined the Shrimps in October, penning an initial short-term deal which expires today.

Florent Cuvelier joined Morecambe in October

Having been brought in to bolster an injury-hit midfield, the 26-year-old has also spent a prolonged period on the sidelines after injuries in reserve team and Checaktrade Trophy appearances.

Watch as Bentley discusses the reasoning behind Cuvelier’s departure.