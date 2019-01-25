Morecambe boss Jim Bentley looking for a boost at Northampton

Morecambe travel to Northampton Town on Saturday with manager Jim Bentley desperate for a change in fortune.

The Shrimps go to Sixfields, seeking only a second victory in their last 12 league and cup matches.

Kevin Ellison scored Morecambe's goal in their defeat to Stevenage last time out

They go into the match looking for a response to last week’s home loss against Stevenage.

Luke Wilkinson’s stoppage-time winner condemned the Shrimps to yet another defeat, moments after Morecambe defender Zak Mills was convinced he had been denied a penalty.

However, they make the trip south looking to complete the double over the Cobblers after August’s 1-0 win at the Globe Arena, a match mainly remembered for Alex Kenyon’s late cameo in goal following Barry Roche’s red card.

“We had a lot of good performances,” Bentley said of the Stevenage performance.

“However, we let ourselves down and deserve the criticism.

“Over the 90 minutes they were miles better in the first half and we were better second half.

“A few people said it (Mills incident) was a certain penalty. If it was, give it and we win 2-1.

“We’ve had lots of those this season – they are the little things you need to go your way to turn one point into three or none into one.

“In the second half the crowd was excellent and got behind us and it looked like we would get the winner.

“We could have won the game but we lost it and that’s a difficult one to take.”

Morecambe fans are reminded that Saturday’s match kicks off an hour earlier than normal at 2pm.

It has been brought forward in order to avoid a clash with Northampton Saints, who host Leicester Tigers in the Premiership Rugby Cup.