Morecambe boss Jim Bentley labels Port Vale clash “massive”

Morecambe head to Port Vale tomorrow with manager Jim Bentley describing the game as ‘a six-pointer’ for his Shrimps squad.

Bentley’s players make the trip to Vale Park on the back of last Saturday’s agonising defeat against Mansfield Town.

Having led at half-time, the Shrimps were pegged back in the second half before conceding the winner just as added time was about to elapse.

Results elsewhere mean they go into tomorrow’s game 20th in League Two, four points clear of the bottom two with a third of the season to go.

It also heralds the start of a potentially pivotal fortnight in the Shrimps’ season.

Vale are only two places ahead of Morecambe, who then host a Chesterfield side in 22nd place followed by second-bottom Forest Green Rovers.

“We’re due a massive slice of luck or five,” Bentley said ahead of tomorrow’s trip.

“We have to keep battling away – it’s frustrating at the minute because of the nature of the Mansfield defeat. However, I have to make sure I get them motivated and back up for Port Vale, which is a massive six-pointer.”

New loan signing Gregg Wylde is in line to make his debut as Morecambe try to atone for one of their more disappointing defeats of the season. Vale ran out 3-0 winners when the sides met at the Globe Arena in October.

If the Shrimps are to bring back something from Staffordshire, then Bentley has challenged them to learn from the manner of the Mansfield defeat.

“Every point counts at the minute,” he said.

“If we had shown better game management we could have finished with three points.”