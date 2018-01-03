Morecambe boss Jim Bentley in January transfer window warning to fans

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is warning supporters not to expect a flood of new players to enter the Globe Arena in the January transfer window.

While other clubs will be wheeling and dealing the Shrimps’ lack of cash could once again mean it is a case of getting people out before new players come in.

Bentley said: “I think everyone knows where we are as a club and knows that we might have to get one or two out before we can bring anyone in.

“Rhys Turner is one that could be going out on loan and if he does that means we will look to bring someone in but apart from that we are not one of those clubs that can just go out and bring three or four players in.

“I would definitely like to because even though I have great belief in my squad I think every club needs to freshen things up a bit in the transfer windows no matter how well or poorly they are doing.

“You can be assured that clubs in and around us in the table will bring in players.

“Chesterfield and Port Vale are big clubs and Forest Green seem to have a lot of money and they will look to use their strengths to kick on.

“There are no guarantees obviously for them but when you look at Newport County last season and the difference their January signings made to them it shows how important it is to get it right.

“Barnet spent £250,000 in January last year. We will be lucky to spend £250 but we will always work our hardest to see what we can do to get the players we want.”

Bentley also said it was important that the club held onto their best players during the window.

“We have some good players at this club and it wouldn’t surprise me if anyone came in for them,” he said.

“We have had no bids as yet but it is something we always need to keep an eye on.”