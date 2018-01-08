Morecambe boss Jim Bentley hails ‘great away performance’ at Grimsby

Jim Bentley praised his side for their discipline as they picked up a second successive league victory on Saturday.

MATCH REPORT: Grimsby 0-2 Morecambe

After goals from Kevin Ellison and Steven Old gave them a 2-0 win at Grimsby, Bentley said: “We probably weren’t as good with the ball as we have been in games like the one at Mansfield where we lost but what we were was disciplined and committed.

“We looked focused and looked aggressive in our defending and that really saw us through.

“We got in headers where it mattered, we were first to the loose ball and picked up the second ball and restricted them to very little.

“We got the all-important first goal and we managed the game really well from then on.

“When you are away from home the home team are going to put you under pressure and have a lot of the ball but we handled that really well and frustrated them.

“We knew they would have a right go at us in the second half because as 2-0 there was always something for them to play for.

“When they did get through Aaron McGowan made an amazing goal-line clearance and Barry Roche pulled off a great save and we probably had the better chances.

“We knew we could catch them on the counter attack and I suppose the only disappointment was that we didn’t get a third goal to kill the game off.

“But the three points was vital and overall it was a great away performance.”