Morecambe boss Jim Bentley eyeing a hat-trick of victories

Morecambe go to Notts County tomorrow with manager Jim Bentley hoping they can take another step towards safety.

The Shrimps travel to Meadow Lane on the back of consecutive home wins against promotion hopefuls Forest Green Rovers and MK Dons.

Those victories have lifted Morecambe to 19th in the League Two table, nine points ahead of tomorrow’s hosts who are second-bottom and have also been put up for sale.

Having finished fifth in the table last season, County are now fighting to beat the drop but go into the weekend on the back of a 3-1 win at Carlisle United in midweek.

Bentley said: “Notts County are a big club and, for whatever reason, they are down there.

“Coming off the back of the play-offs, it shows you how mad it is.

“You look at their squad and it’s a fantastic squad. Are they in a false position? We don’t know.

“We can’t do anything about what’s gone on there – it’s up to us to keep doing what we do and pull ourselves away from them.”

Having dispatched Forest Green at the weekend, the Shrimps notched up another three points in seeing off MK Dons at the Globe Arena in midweek. A blustery night ended with a 4-2 victory for Bentley’s players. The manager is hoping for a repeat which will put further daylight between themselves and the bottom two.

“We have four wins out of six and long may that continue,” Bentley said.

“We will go there full of confidence and, hopefully, we will turn out a similar performance to what we’ve been doing of late.

“If we win, we pull further clear. It’s been a good couple of weeks and, hopefully, we can back them up.”