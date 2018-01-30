Morecambe boss is Wylde about new signing

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley has added to his squad with the loan arrival of Plymouth Argyle’s Gregg Wylde.

The former Scotland Under-21 international has joined the Shrimps until the end of the season as they battle to stay in League Two.

“Gregg is a player I have seen in the past and has always impressed me,” Bentley told the Morecambe website.

“He’s got good experience at many levels and knows League Two very well through his time at Plymouth.

“The last season he played at this level he made 51 appearances scoring seven goals and claiming many assists.

“He’s a pacy player with good ability and I’m sure he will bring something different to our squad.

“He’s honest, hard working and although he’s a winger he can also play in a couple of other positions.

“I’m sure he’ll be made welcome by all at Morecambe Football Club and hopefully he does well for us.

“I’d also like to thank Derek Adams and Plymouth Argyle for loaning us Gregg.”

The 26-year-old began his career with Rangers and has also played for Bolton Wanderers, Bury, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Millwall.