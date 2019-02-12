Morecambe boss finds some positives from Bury defeat

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley found reasons to be positive despite seeing his side beaten by Bury on Saturday.

The Shrimps lost by the odd goal in five as they suffered a ninth home league defeat of the season.

It leaves them a point clear of second-bottom Macclesfield Town and only four ahead of bottom side Notts County with a third of the League Two season remaining.

Next up is a potentially pivotal match as the Shrimps travel to a Port Vale side two places and four points ahead of them – and also with a new manager in former Macc and Shrewsbury Town manager John Askey.

Loan duo Richie Bennett and Piero Mingoia look to be central to Morecambe’s hopes of a positive result at Vale Park.

Carlisle United striker Bennett scored his second goal in as many starts at the weekend while Mingoia picked up the man-of-the-match award for a bright and inventive debut after joining from Accrington Stanley.

“The first 15 minutes, they couldn’t live with him and put some great balls in,” Bentley said of Mingoia.

“We said we could exploit them down the side and we pulled Callum McFadzean (Bury wing-back) out a couple of times.

“He put some great balls in and looked positive, he lasted 90 minutes and deserved his man of the match.

“Some of Richie Bennett’s play was good so that’s a positive.”

The positives were offset by the negatives as Bury became the latest team to leave the Globe Arena with three points this season.

Defensive errors led to their first two goals; the first when Danny Mayor was allowed to cut in from the left and fire past Mark Halstead and the second from Steve Old’s stray backpass.

Old at least went some way to making up for his error by heading in with 20 minutes left to at least give Morecambe some hope of claiming a point.

“That’s the first time a centre-half has scored and they need to chip in with goals,” Bentley said.

“The negatives are that we conceded three and shot ourselves in the foot for the first when we could have got across and doubled up.

“There are positives on what was another disappointing day for us.”