Morecambe boss Derek Adams focuses on the positives after Carlisle United draw

Derek Adams said he would take the positives from the 2-2 draw with Carlisle,

The Morecambe boss admitted that he was unhappy to see his side let a two-goal lead slip but he was happy that his side moved another point clear of the bottom club Stevenage with a welcome away point.

Adams said: “We would have taken 2-2 before the game but we are disappointed not to have won it after going into a two-goal lead.

“We started the game well against the wind and created a number of good opportunities and got ahead with a great goal from Cole Stockton that gave us the impetus to go forward.

“We then got a second with an outstanding strike from Aaron Wildig and we were going well and hoping to take that two goal lead into half-time.

“But in injury time they scored a good goal of their own although we should have defended the situation better ourselves and that definitely had an effect on the game.

“At half-time we talked about having the wind behind us in the second half and the fact we would be playing down the slope and I was expecting we would take the game to them.

“But it didn’t work out that way and Carlisle actually took the game to us and they got back in the game after we conceded a sloppy goal from a set piece when we lost a man at a corner.

“We worked hard to get the winner ourselves but it wasn’t to be, and although we would have liked to have got the three points as it would have taken us to within two points of Carlisle above us and further away from the sides below us, we didn’t quite manage a winner.

“At the end of the day though, our league position at the end of the game was better than it was at the start of the day so we have to be happy with that.”