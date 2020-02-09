Morecambe boss Derek Adams challenges his players to start taking their chances

Derek Adams has called upon his Morecambe players to be more clinical in and around the penalty area.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Mansfield Town at the Globe Arena saw the Shrimps have plenty of possession without being able to capitalise.

Time and again, they got into the Mansfield penalty area but, barring Alex Kenyon’s late equaliser, they failed to test the keeper by and large.

Kenyon, Cole Stockton, Aaron Wildig and Adam Phillips all failed to hit the target when they had sight of goal.

That said, on a couple of occasions, they did keep the ball down and were foiled by Stags’ keeper Bobby Olejnik.

His foot kept out a late Phillips shot, though he made a more eye-catching stop in denying Jordan Slew his first Morecambe goal.

“We could be further up the league and have more points on the board,” Adams said.

“We have to be more clinical when these opportunities come along.

“Adam Phillips got into good goalscoring positions and Cole Stockton could be on 10 goals since I’ve been here.

“He’s getting into those positions but he just needs to be more clinical.

“The goalkeeper made a magnificent save; either Jordan hits it first time and if he scores, we say ‘brilliant’ but if he misses we say ‘he should have taken a touch’.

“He took a touch and smashed it and the goalkeeper made a great save.

“The ones we put across the box, the goalkeeper had another few good saves from different players.

“We probably should have had the three points in the end.”