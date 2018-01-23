Morecambe bid to continue fine record against Newport County

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hoping his side can maintain their excellent run of results against Newport County when they travel to Rodney Parade on Tuesday evening.

The Shrimps have never lost to the Exiles in South Wales in a League Two fixture, amassing 10 points from a possible 12 with three wins and a draw.

Morecambe will also be looking for their seventh win against County in what will be the 10th meeting between the clubs.

Bentley said: “We have a good record against Newport at their place and will be going all out for a repeat performance this week.

“We have to go into the game with confidence from Saturday’s display at Luton.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted but we know we played some really good stuff and have to look to keep that up at Newport.

“It is a tough time to play them as they have a big FA Cup tie coming up and I’m sure everyone will be giving their all to make sure they are in the side to face Spurs on Saturday.

“Micky Flynn has done an amazing job there and got a really good squad together but we have to concentrate on what we can do and we will be going all out for the three points.”

One player Bentley will know a great deal about is former Shrimps striker Padraig Amond who moved into double figures for the season with a goal in the victory over Crawley at the weekend.

He said: “We know what Podge is all about and he has scored a couple against us recently so we will have to watch him closely.

“But they have a lot of good players and we know they will hurt us if we are not at our best.”