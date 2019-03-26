Morecambe awarded funding to improve fans’ matchday experience

Morecambe Football Club and Morecambe Community Sports are set to launch an exciting new project after receiving a grant of £19,595 from the Premier League Fans Fund.

The Morecambe Community Fans Project will see Morecambe Community Sports and the football club focus on hosting workshops to engage with new supporters, particularly youngsters, females and families helping to ensure the club has a more inclusive fanbase going forward.

The club will create a new pop-up fan zone to be utilised at home matches, providing a focal point for new and existing supporters to learn about the club, meet fellow supporters and representatives and give people information on current initiatives that they can be a part of.

With Saturday’s home game against Crawley Town designated as a community day, the club will look to recruit volunteers, who will be trained to support the ongoing development of these pre-match and half-time activities from next season.

Morecambe FC Community Sports believe that the benefits of the Fans Fund will help improve the relationships between fans and their club, improve the way that supporters engage with each other and improve fans’ overall experience of the game.

The Shrimps’ co-chairman, Graham Howse, said: “The club are thrilled to receive these funds from the Premier League Fans Fund through the work of Community Sports.

“The fans engagement project allows the club to improve the matchday experience for a range of supporters and helps to forge stronger relationships with fans.

“The club has always recongised the importance of providing an inclusive match day experience and hope that this initiative will help the club reach more people locally and continue to provide an enjoyable experience for existing supporters.”

The Premier League Fans Fund is a commitment from the Premier League to fund projects and organisations improving the relationship between fans and their clubs, the way football supporters engage with each other and fans’ experience of the game.