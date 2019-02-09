Morecambe 2 Bury 3: How the managers reacted

Morecambe suffered another home defeat this afternoon when they lost by the odd goal in five against Bury.

Jay O’Shea’s double, following on from Danny Mayor’s opener, had given the Shakers a three-goal lead with an hour gone.

Although two goals in five minutes from Richie Bennett and Steve Old gave the Shrimps hope of a point, they were unable to gain parity.

These are some of the reflections from Morecambe manager Jim Bentley and his Bury counterpart, Ryan Lowe, when they spoke to the media afterwards.

Jim Bentley: “They got on top and got the first goal when it looks like it’s going out and everyone stopped.

“That was apart from the player (Byron Moore) who picked the ball up and gave it Danny Mayor who, for me, is the best player in the league.

“I thought he was outstanding, and when you let him open up, he’s got it in his locker to score and fair play to him for that.

“We bounced back straight away and had an opportunity but the belief went.

“It’s not ideal with Sam (Lavelle) going off, Oldy (Steve Old) coming on and Tutty (Andrew Tutte) going off.

“We’ve conceded a second goal in a key time of the game when I thought we looked OK but I could sense everyone was on edge.

“It was an honest mistake from Oldy; when you make subs, you want them to come into the game but, at that stage, it was a mad one for him.

“It was 2-0 and they could have had a couple more and we had a couple of opportunities but, second half, we came out and had a go.

“They had a go and it looks like it’s on a knife edge but then it’s a moment of brilliance and that’s what they had on us.

“Piero (Mingoia) put some great crosses in but the quality of Nicky Adams’ crosses was great, as was the timing of the pass to put Jay O’Shea in.

“To be fair, we showed great desire and commitment and we got back to 3-1 – though I can’t believe we missed another penalty – and then it’s all hands to the pump because we’re playing the best team in the league.”

Ryan Lowe: “We showed a different side of our character but I think you could see the football we played, especially when the opposition manager comes off and says ‘different class.’

“We know what they are about; with all respect to Morecambe, they are in a false position but I think we have to worry about ourselves more than anything else.

“We did think about how they would try and upset us and the lads stuck to the gameplan; when you do it, nine times out of 10, you get results.

“Nicky Maynard was unselfish in putting it (second goal) on a plate for Jay O’Shea but we have spirit and passion in abundance; it doesn’t matter who scores as long as we get three points.

“At 2-0, we felt a third was important because they were always going to have a go.

“Jim Bentley teams will never just lie down and roll over; we said they would have a go in the first 15 or 20 minutes, have a go at half-time – which they did – but I think, overall, we were comfortable in the end.

“They put a few balls in the box and we dealt with them; it’s another game, another win and we move on.”