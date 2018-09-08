Morecambe 0 Swindon Town 1: Match reaction

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley and his Swindon Town counterpart, Phil Brown, met the press following Saturday’s game at the Globe Arena; this is what they had to say.

Jim Bentley: “I have to be honest; I feel numb after that.

“They started slightly better than us but we got on top, played some fantastic football, but we didn’t produce.

“We didn’t hit the target, or when we did, the keeper made saves.

“Other times, we didn’t get shots off; whether that’s a confidence thing or not, I don’t know, because we do shooting practice.

“It’s disappointing and very frustrating because we’re turning in some good performances.

“For spells, we were excellent but putting the ball in the back of the net is the hardest thing and if you don’t do that, then you don’t win games.

“We reacted well (from the goal); straight from the kick-off we went up there, created an opportunity which is tipped over whiile you’re waiting for the net to burst.

“Then, against 10 men, up until half-time, we were fantastic and we reinforced that at half-time but – I have to be honest – I think we bottled it a little bit in the second half.

“We went hiding a little bit; although we created enough opportunities to get a draw from it, we’ve given them opportunities from our poor play.

“I’m devastated; it’s criminal we weren’t on it in the second half and it’s criminal we haven’t scored more goals than we have.”

Phil Brown: “What’s most pleasing is the three points first and foremost as well as the clean sheet today.

“I took a real chance with the two young lads at centre-half which was upset by the red card.

“You saw clearly that Olly Lancashire is going through the pain barrier; he’s not quite right and I’m feeling for him.

“We probably had the best chances before we scored and after we scored but take your hat off to Jim; he’s trying to get them playing.

“I think the red card upset them as they were playing decent football at the time; after that they were dithering on the ball which gave us a chance to get the shape back.

“I’m delighted for the younger lads – Ellis Iandolo, Elijah Adebayo – but the young lads at the back are the ones I’m delighted for.

“If we had scored, we might have conceded because you go a bit lax but the lesson there for everyone was to stay on it until the 95th minute.

“The desire to get over the line and get bodies over the line is something we need when it’s 11 against 11.

“We need to create chances regardless of how many players are on the pitch.

“I trust these players more than I’ve trusted any group for a long time and they are repaying us.”