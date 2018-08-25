Morecambe 0 Oldham Athletic 2: Match reaction

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley and his Oldham Athletic counterpart Frankie Bunn spoke to the press after today’s game at the Globe Arena; here’s what they had to say.

Jim Bentley: “It’s very disappointing I have to say; I look at DVDs and the game against Exeter was very similar to today.

“I thought we were miles better that day, there was nothing in the first half at Stevenage and then they score with a wonder strike.

“There were numerous chances against Northampton but we only took one, and today, we had a mad five minutes which killed us.

“We’ve said to the players that they are doing all that we’re asking of them but we can’t keep saying the same things.

“When you aren’t scoring at one end, it puts you under pressure at the other end and I thought we had the better chances.

“I think we had nine players who had chances today; Rhys Oates into the side netting, Jason Oswell was off target, Josef Yarney, Steve Old, Kevin Ellison, Zak Mills, Liam Mandeville with his curling shot and A-Jay Leitch-Smith.

“It’s ridiculous that we haven’t taken one of the chances because, if we had, there was enough time left and I think momentum could have swung the game our way.

“There was a scramble and O’Grady smashed the first one in and the second was a mistake from Zak Mills – and any mistake we make, we’re getting punished.

“We go down the other end and we can’t take our chances so what do you do?”

Frankie Bunn: “It was a tough game and it wasn’t a pleasing performance on the eye but the way we defended and the performance of the goalkeeper was magnificent.

“There were two world-class saves for sure and I thought the backline held firm under a lot of pressure.

“We didn’t play as well as we can do but to score two goals away from home and keep a clean sheet was very pleasing – and these are the positives we can take.

“We knew we had to come out of the blocks but we didn’t start as well as we’d have liked.

“We had a couple of forays into their half and got the goals which gave us something to defend.

“You can see the spirit there today; we’ve dug in, every one of them has put a shift in, put blocks in, and defended to keep that clean sheet.

“There’s a bond growing and we have to encourage that; this is a step in the right direction.

“I was delighted to see the front men score today; it’s not a relief but it’s a start .

“Seven points out of nine in a week is good going in any league and, again, it’s something to build on.

“We aren’t the finished article, we know that, but the support we had was unbelievable.”