Morecambe 0 Carlisle United 2: What the managers said

Morecambe’s 2019 began with a 2-0 home loss against Carlisle United on New Year’s Day.

Goals in each half from Jamie Devitt and Jack Sowerby sentenced the Shrimps to defeat at the Globe Arena.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley and his Carlisle counterpart, John Sheridan, both faced the media afterwards; this is what they had to say.

Jim Bentley: “We speak about key players and quality; we know what Devs (Devitt) is about and they will say it’s a fantastic goal.

“We’ve been done by a carbon copy and that’s what settled the game; we have to defend it better and Mark Halstead (Morecambe keeper) has said he hasn’t made a save today.

“Possession-wise, I thought we started well but they got the goal and they played with a bit of a spring in their step.

“They have been on the front foot for a large spell of the first half but, second half, I thought we were well on top and they scored against the run of play.

“We talk about shuffling over and showing them away from goal but there were two moments of quality for both goals.

“We lacked a little bit of end product as well and couldn’t find that final pass again.

“We were full of endeavour, commitment and did some good stuff at times; there were some strong performances.”

John Sheridan: “It’s a brilliant response on a tricky pitch; Morecambe make life difficult for you and I thought we controlled the game well.

“They (Morecambe) are a big team, aggressive in the way they get in your faces and go for second balls.

“You have to defend and I thought the lads did that really well, I was comfortable through most of the game.

“They are always dangerous because they put balls in the box; they have Kevin Ellison and Vadaine (Oliver) who I know but we were always capable of scoring goals and I thought we could have scored more.”