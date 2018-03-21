Morecambe 0-0 Colchester United

Morecambe moved further away from the bottom two in League Two with a draw against Colchester.

In a game of few chances and little action both teams showed plenty of effort but had to settle for the point.

Colchester started the game well with Brennan Dickensen drilling an early effort wide and Ryan Jackson letting fly with a similar effort.

The visitors then went close when a ball into the Morecambe box was met by Shrimps’ defender Alex Kenyon who headed the ball agains the top of his own crossbar although Barry Roche looked to have it covered.

Morecambe found their feet midway through the half and began to create chances of their own when Kenyon and Gregg Wylde both went close.

The Shrimps’ best effort came on the stroke of half-time.

Adam McGurk drilled in a sweetly struck low shot from 25 yards that Sam Walker could only parry but the keeper did well to react sharply and save the follow up from Garry Thompson with his legs.

Morecambe twice had chances to break with a man over but on both occasions they went for the wrong options with Michael Rose and then Wylde both sending efforts from 30 yards horribly wide.

The visitors worked hard without rally threatening the Morecambe goal until the 75th minute when Dickensen’s inswinging free kick from the right evaded everyone but was superbly saved by Roche.

Both teams went for the win in the final stages with the home side threatening first as Thompson volleyed over Vadaine Oliver’s knock down from close range before the visitors almost snatched it at the death when Michael Mandron broke into the area but flashed a shot wide.

Morecambe: Roche, McGowan, Winner, Lavelle, Conlan, Rose, Kenyon, McGurk (Oliver 77), Thompson, Wylde (Wildig 88), Lang (Campbell 80). Subs not used: Nizic, Old, Fleming, Lund.

Colchester: Walker, Jackson, Eastman, Prosser, Vincent-Young, Comley (Stevenson 79), Wright, Szmodics (Senior 84), Lapslie, Dickensen (Murray 84), Mandron. Subs not used: Barnes, Shodipo, Mandeville, Rooney.

Referee: R Clark.

Att: 893