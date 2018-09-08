Match report: Morecambe 0 Swindon Town 1

Morecambe slumped to another defeat as Elijah Adebayo’s first-half goal was enough to give Swindon Town victory at the Globe Arena.

Adebayo, arguably the game’s outstanding performer, scored the only goal of the game on 26 minutes as the Shrimps suffered a sixth defeat in seven league matches.

That was despite playing against 10 men for more than an hour after the visitors’ right-back, Kyle Knoyle, was shown a red card for a poor challenge on Aaron Wildig.

Swindon keeper Luke McCormick made excellent stops in each half, though Swindon’s victory could have been greater but for some similarly eye-catching work from Barry Roche.

For good measure, there was also a belated change of strip at half-time with the Shrimps’ red and black shirt finally deemed too similar to the visitors’ red and black shirt.

With Morecambe forced into wearing their blue away top for the second half, it was almost a case of a different strip and a different team as their second 45 minutes were in stark contrast to their opening period.

There were two changes to Morecambe’s line-up from their last league outing with A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Vadaine Oliver both recalled.

Oliver had Morecambe’s opening two sights of goal, heading over and seeing a shot blocked after Leitch-Smith dispossessed Luke Woolfenden.

Marc Richards had prodded Swindon’s best chance off target before he set up the only goal of the game.

An incisive pass between centre-half and full-back was collected by Adebayo, who kept his composure before firing past Roche.

A Morecambe corner saw Steve Old have an effort blocked and Rhys Oates’ follow-up cleared off the line before they were handed the numerical advantage.

Ten minutes before the break, Knoyle made a wild lunge on Wildig which left the midfielder requiring treatment and the Swindon man with a straight red card.

Initially, at least, Morecambe responded well with Leitch-Smith’s shot blocked, Oates off target with two attempts and some lovely football ending with McCormick keeping out Liam Mandeville’s first-time shot.

In contrast, their second-half display was much more laboured with three or four touches taken when one or two would have sufficed.

That said, they still carved out efforts at goal as Oliver headed straight at McCormick and Leitch-Smith found the side netting.

However, Swindon had the better chances with Roche saving twice in as many minutes after Adebayo and substitute Jermaine McGlashan had got behind the defence.

Both sides rang the changes as the half progressed with Wildig placing a shot straight at McCormick, who also held Luke Conlan’s effort at the second attempt.

There was a better save to come as, in the fourth of five added minutes, he kept out Joe Piggott’s close-range effort with the rebound hastily cleared.

Yet there was also time for Roche to thwart Ellis Iandolo but the final whistle heralded another disappointing day for the Shrimps.

Morecambe: Roche, Mills, Yarney, Old, Conlan, Mandeville, Fleming (Oswell 84), Wildig, Oates (Piggott 69), Leitch-Smith (Ellison 76), Oliver. Subs not used: Szczepaniak, Lavelle, Hedley, Cranston.

Swindon Town: McCormick, Knoyle, Woolfenden, Nelson, Taylor, Doughty, McCourt, Alzate (Iandolo 79), Anderson (Lancashire 37), Richards (McGlashan 71), Adebayo. Subs not used: Henry, Smith, Twine, Romanski.

Referee: Paul Marsden.

Attendance: 1,559.