Jim Bentley urges Morecambe fans to be patient with new signings

Jim Bentley has called on Morecambe’s fans to keep a sense of perspective.

The Shrimps’ problems in front of goal have led some supporters to question why, for example, new signing Jason Oswell has not started the season ahead of Vadaine Oliver.

However, Bentley was keen to point out the step up Oswell has to make.

“We aren’t in a position to cherry pick who we want,” the manager said.

“We’ve said it all along; Shaun Miller got 16 goals and we couldn’t keep him, the same with Tom Barkhuizen, Cole Stockton and going back to Jack Redshaw.

“We’ve taken Jason Oswell from two leagues below and it’s going to take him time.”

That patience is easier said than done with Morecambe fans understandably frustrated after seeing their side fail to score in their last six matches.

Neverthless, Bentley reiterated that – despite the summer takeover – Morecambe is a club that cannot go out and sign the finished product.

He said: “They have to give players time and get behind them; they are working hard and trying to improve.

“We can’t spend a transfer fee and we are what we are in terms of like-for like signings.

“Mark Halstead replaced Dan Nizic, the full-backs came in to replace others, Rhys Turner was out and Rhys Oates in, Michael Rose was out and Andrew Tutte in.

“We’ve freshened it up but it’s still a new group and we’re working with the players.

“I’m sure they will get better and we will get better in the goalscoring department and I’m sure it will work for us.”