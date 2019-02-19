Jim Bentley thrilled to see Morecambe pick up three points at Port Vale

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley was delighted that his side produced an “ugly win’’ at Port Vale on Saturday.

Bentley admitted his side were far from being at their best but said the points were all that mattered.

He said: “I’m fed up of speaking after games and saying we deserved more than we got.

“There have been so many times this year where we have played really well and got nothing from games or drawn matches were we should have won. Saturday was different because Port Vale dominated all the stats and we had our keeper Mark Halstead to thank for some brilliant saves but we got the three points and that is all that matters.

“We found a way to win on Saturday and that was great.

“A lot of the teams at the top end of the table win games like that on a regular basis and pick up points when they are not at their best but we haven’t done that enough this year.

“We have had horrendous luck and that was highlighted last week when the person who does the scans for our medical team said he had never known anything like the bad luck we have had.

“But we have kept that togetherness and the lads have concentrated on the task at hand and kept on fighting and we will need that battling spirit from now until the end of the season.”

Bentley said he hoped Saturday’s first win of 2019 would see his team turn the corner after a poor run of just one win in 14 games before last weekend.

“It was great to win on Saturday but it doesn’t mean we have cracked it,” he said.

“We have to build on it now and pick up results consistently.

“We can’t hope that other teams around us drop points and we can’t keep looking over our shoulder at what they are doing.

“It is about us doing our jobs and concentrating on what we have to do over the coming weeks.

“It means everyone has to be together be it staff, players and fans.”