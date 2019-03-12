Jim Bentley prepares for Morecambe’s big week with MK Dons and Notts County tests

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hoping for more of the same when they meet MK Dons on Tuesday night.

The Shrimps welcome the Dons to the Globe Arena (7.45pm), looking to follow up Saturday’s 3-0 win against Forest Green Rovers.

That victory moved the Shrimps eight points clear of the League Two relegation places with 10 games of the season remaining.

They now come up against a Dons team sitting in the final automatic promotion spot thanks to a run of five consecutive victories, the last of which was their 3-1 win at second-bottom Macclesfield Town at the weekend.

Morecambe’s win against Forest Green was the perfect pick-me-up after defeat at Yeovil Town seven days earlier.

However, Bentley doesn’t want any of his players to be resting on their laurels.

He said: “Saturday’s gone; it is what is, we’ve won the game but we’ve won a couple recently.

“I think it’s three wins out of the last five so we’re in decent enough form; we’re scoring goals and creating chances.

“We let ourselves down at Yeovil when we didn’t play particularly well.

“We are in good form and we have to keep on track and make sure we try and churn out points.”

Tuesday’s game is Morecambe’s penultimate home match in March with Crawley Town their visitors at the end of the month.

Between now and then are back-to-back away games with trips to Notts County and Swindon Town on the horizon for Bentley’s players.

The former is the more significant of the two with County bottom of the table, seven points from safety and nine adrift of the 20th-placed Shrimps.

However, Bentley refused to look too far ahead with Tuesday’s game remaining his immediate priority.

He said: “The most important game is the next one which is MK Dons at home.

“If we get another win and results go our way, we could go to Notts County thinking that if we get another win there, it puts more distance between the two clubs.

“However, we have to try and win the MK Dons game first. We will embrace the challenge and hopefully we can do that.”