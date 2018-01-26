Jim Bentley knows new arrivals have to be at right price for Morecambe

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hoping he can add a fresh face to his squad before the transfer window closes next week.

The Shrimps’ manager has identified players he would like to bring in to provide some added impetus in their bid to pull away from League Two’s relegation places.

A couple of recent departures mean there is room to play with should the right player become available.

“It’s a busy time when either of the transfer windows are open,” Bentley, whose side host Mansfield on Saturday, admitted.

“In the summer, everything is crammed into pre-season and the first month and you see how it is in January – it’s constant, players are moving all over and there is no escape from it.

“We want to bring someone in and we have released some funds through Elliot Osborne and Rhys Turner both leaving the club.

“It’s a case now of generating that money to freshen up the squad a bit.

“We are working on things but it’s hard to compete with the teams below us – never mind those above.

“We have identified targets and we are identifying other targets but that’s all we can do. In an ideal world, I’d have an extra few quid but we will just get on with the job in hand.”

If it’s easy to say that Morecambe need to be active this month, the issue – with every penny counting – is where they need to strengthen.

A few weeks back and attacking positions would have been the obvious call.

Since then, Kevin Ellison and Callum Lang have found their shooting boots so it may not be a priority.

Steve Old, Sam Lavelle and Max Muller have built up a good understanding in the centre of defence with Dean Winnard an experienced back-up and Alex Kenyon able to drop back if necessary.

Aaron McGowan, Luke Conlan, Patrick Brough, Luke Jordan and Mitchell Lund can all play wing-back while it’s two from Kenyon, Michael Rose and Andy Fleming to sit in front of the back four.

Garry Thompson, Adam McGurk, Adam Campbell, Aaron Wildig and Vadaine Oliver offer alternatives in attack, so any fresh blood has to be carefully considered before being brought in.

“Something might come up that can improve any area,” Bentley said.

“In November, it was definitely going forward that you’d think we needed to look at but we scored in every game after losing against Crewe.

“We aren’t bad at the moment with regards to goalscoring but goalscorers at any level aren’t easy to come by; there’s always people who are looking for them.”

“I believe we aren’t too bad in all departments but it’s just trying to get the right one – or ones – depending on how we can spread the money we’ve got.

“We don’t just want to bring in players for the sake of it; we want to bring in players who can effect our first XI.”