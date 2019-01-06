Jim Bentley is hopeful of adding to his Morecambe squad

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley hopes he can add to his squad within the next 48 hours.

Having brought in Cardiff City’s utility player Paul McKay on loan until the end of the season, the Shrimps’ manager is looking to tie up at least one more arrival sooner rather than later.

A striker would seem the obvious target given loanee Joe Piggott has returned to Wigan Athletic, Garry Thompson’s contract has expired, Jason Oswell has signed for Wrexham, Vadaine Oliver missed the draw with Crewe Alexandra with injury, while A-Jay Leitch-Smith limped off yesterday with a hamstring problem.

His injury adds to an already extensive list, especially in midfield, while keeper Barry Roche remains troubled by a wrist problem.

“I’ll always try my best for the club and I’ve never been as busy as I have been over the last three or four weeks,” Bentley said.

“Now we’re into January, we’ve made one signing, we have decisions to make over others and we will certainly be looking to bring one or two in.

“We have verbally agreed one who could be in Monday or Tuesday.

“You’ve got to look at the squad; we’re in a difficult position, we haven’t scored enough goals, conceded too many goals and had unbelievable bad luck in the middle of the park.”

Defensive reinforcements are on the shopping list following the departure of Josef Yarney.

The defender will be returning to his parent club, Newcastle United, following the conclusion of his six-month loan period.

With the Shrimps six points above the bottom two despite a run of one victory in nine league outings, Bentley is seeking fresh blood to revitalise the squad.

He said: “Do we keep going with the same squad and hope it turns or do we look and see how I can generate money and do what’s right for the club?

“There will be some changes; Jo (Yarney) will go back and we will try to replace him.

“Sam Lavelle probably needs another experienced one alongside him; Jo has been fantastic but we need a little bit more experience and some cover.

“It will be that we will do what we need to do to improve the squad.”