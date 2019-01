Morecambe have made three signings so far in January as they aim to preserve their EFL status.

Ritchie Sutton has joined on a permanent basis, while Paul McKay and Richie Bennett have come in on loan.

Morecambe defender Ritchie Sutton

Watch as Jim Bentley reflects on their start to life with the Shrimps – and why Bennett started last Saturday’s game with Stevenage on the bench.