Jason Oswell leaves Morecambe after clinching Wrexham move

Morecambe have confirmed the sale of Jason Oswell to National League side Wrexham.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Shrimps on a two-year-deal in the summer, has been sold for an undisclosed fee.

He left the club after making 23 appearances and scoring two goals against Stoke City’s U21s and Port Vale.

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley said: “Jason is a great lad who needs regular football at his age and I am not able to promise him that here at this moment.

“Wrexham have made a good bid for him that we have accepted and he really does go with all our best wishes.

“As well as doing right by Jason, the transfer fee and the money released in wages will help us in our efforts to rebuild our squad in this January window in order to improve all areas.

“We have several targets in that area with one expected to be announced early next week.

“We have to do all we can to spend the budget we have as well as possible and I expect there to be more movement in the next few weeks.”