Home form crucial for Morecambe says boss Derek Adams

Morecambe boss Derek Adams wants his players to maintain their fine home form when Plymouth Argyle visit the Globe Arena tomorrow.

The Shrimps have only lost one of their last 11 matches at home, a run instrumental in moving them 10 points clear of League Two’s bottom side Stevenage.

With Argyle making the trip, sitting third in the division, the Shrimps’ boss wants his players to remember their display in the last home game; a 1-1 draw against leaders Crewe Alexandra.

“We have got a very good record at home and we want to continue that,” Adams said.

“We’ve played well at home and it’ll hopefully be a match between two good, attacking teams that want to win it.

“Obviously we haven’t done as well away from home but we have had some good performances without getting the results we have deserved.

“Home form is key for us and we did really well against Crewe last time.

“That was a very good football match with both teams trying to win it and it will be no different on Saturday.

“Both teams will be going all out for victory because they need three points.

“Hopefully it’s a good game, a free-flowing game, with two teams who like to play good football and get the ball down.”

Adams’ players went down to a 3-0 defeat at Home Park when the two sides met in December.

They go into tomorrow’s meeting on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Newport County AFC last weekend.

Dale Gorman’s second-half goal settled matters at Rodney Parade to beat a Morecambe side nursing further injuries.

With Adam Phillips starting the first of a three-game ban for his red card against Crewe, the Shrimps were already without the injured Cole Stockton.

Their attacking options were then depleted further with a hamstring injury to A-Jay Leitch-Smith – and Adams now has another problem to deal with at the other end of the pitch.

“We’ve got Cole out, A-Jay is still struggling and now Mark Halstead has had an operation on his hip,” he said.

“He’s going to be out for three months so that’s the situation that we have to deal with.

“However we have still got Jordan Slew, Harvey Bradbury came on as substitute at Newport and Rhys Oates did as well, so we have got options for that position up top.”