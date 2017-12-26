Frustrated Jim Bentley looks to take positives into two big home games for Morecambe

Jim Bentley says he is going through his most frustrating ever season as Morecambe manager.

The Shrimps boss saw his side produce a fine performance at Mansfield on Saturday but suffer a second successive defeat as they conceded a late goal from Danny Rose with the Stags prevailing 2-1.

They now must bounce back with two big home games to come this week against Notts County today and Yeovil on Friday night.

He said: “The Mansfield result was typical of our season so far and I was left feeling as frustrated as I ever have been.

“Sometimes you feel low because your team has not performed well but Saturday was a different story altogether as I still can’t believe we lost the game.

“We played some great stuff but missed chances and were done by a late goal when we were on top.

“It was a real smash and grab by Mansfield and they will know that.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more from my players and I was proud of the performance as any neutral who watched the game would have not known who was the team at the top and who was the team struggling.

“But despite all that we need points now. I would be happy if we could go on and get a lucky win like Mansfield.

“We have had to fight for every point this season and I would love to see us play badly and win 1-0 as it is all about getting points on the board now.”

The two visitors to the Globe Arena this week are in very different positions in League Two, County second and Yeovil two points and two places above the Shrimps in 19th.

“They are both going to be tough games but we have got to take the positives from our recent performances against Coventry and Mansfield,” Bentley said.

“We played some excellent football in both games and we need to hit those heights again because there is no doubt that if we do that our luck will change at some stage.

“We couldn’t really have a tougher game than Notts County on Boxing Day.

“They are up there near the top and Kevin Nolan is getting a good side together.

“They are a big club that seem to be heading in the right direction again and we know they have a real threat.

“But at the end of the day it is about us and we have to shake off the disappointment of the Mansfield result and make sure we are at our best to get back to winning ways.”