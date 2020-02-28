Frontman A-Jay Leitch-Smith has opportunity to take as Morecambe face Crewe Alexandra

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has challenged A-Jay Leitch-Smith to press his case for a regular starting spot with the club.

Adams revealed that Leitch-Smith will replace Cole Stockton up front for tomorrow’s game with Crewe Alexandra at the Globe Arena.

Having scored at Carlisle United last weekend, Stockton suffered a shoulder injury late on in the game which will keep him out for a number of weeks.

It would be Leitch-Smith’s first start since the defeat at Bradford City on New Year’s Day, since when he has had to be content with seven appearances off the bench.

“A-Jay will start on Saturday in place of Cole,” said Adams.

“Harv (Harvey Bradbury) will come on to the bench but it gives him (Leitch-Smith) a chance to stake his claim.

“It’s up to him now, he’s got the chance and it’s up to him to keep the jersey and show what he is capable of.

“Cole is going to be out for about four weeks so, from that point of view, we’re looking to get him back for the Stevenage game on March 21.” Having let slip a two-goal lead at Carlisle to take a point, the Shrimps go into tomorrow’s game third-bottom of the table but nine points clear of bottom club Stevenage with 11 games left.

In contrast, their visitors sit second in League Two and are only two points behind leaders Swindon Town.

As well as boosting survival hopes, pride is also at stake after the Shrimps’ 5-0 loss in November’s reverse fixture.

“There were circumstances on the day with Sam Lavelle getting sent off,” said Adams.

“That put paid to that game from our point of view but we have a whole host of new players now.

“Our home record is very good and we’ll be looking to take the game to Crewe.”