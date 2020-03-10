Derek Adams is happy to return home after Morecambe’s loss at Newport County AFC

Morecambe boss Derek Adams says he is looking forward to getting back on home soil after “the worst game he’s ever seen’’ at Newport County on Saturday.

Adams faces his former club Plymouth Argyle at the Globe Arena this weekend, hoping to see the Shrimps maintain their excellent run of form at home.

Plymouth are the second promotion-chasing side in a row to visit the Globe after Crewe Alexandra and Adams is relieved to be on home soil after seeing his side forced to play on a shocking RodneyParade surface at the weekend.

Adams was scathing about the state of the Newport pitch and was particularly unhappy that a rugby union game had taken place on the pitch the night before the game.

Adams said: “I haven’t seen a worse game of football in my football career as a player or a manager and it was a bad advert for League Two.

“The surface didn’t allow anyone to play any football and I don’t think it is right for the supporters of both clubs. It was a terrible afternoon and I would have said the same if we had won, drawn or lost.

“I’m really glad that we are back at home on Saturday against Plymouth.

“I know it is a tough game against a side who are going well but we are going really well at home.

“We have only lost one game at the Globe Arena since I have been here and that was against Oldham quite a while ago.

“We have done well at home because we have been able to pass the ball unlike on Saturday.

“We have put in some excellent performances at home and the game against Crewe a couple of weeks ago was a great advert for the league, the total opposite to the match at Newport and we are hoping for a similar performance this weekend.”