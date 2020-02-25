Derek Adams hopes Morecambe can continue their home rule when Crewe Alexandra visit on Saturday

Morecambe boss Derek Adams says his side’s home form will be vital in their quest to secure League Two safety.

After two away trips, the Shrimps return to the Globe Arena this Saturday with a fixture against Dave Artell’s promotion seeking Crewe Alexandra.

It is the first of a number of huge home games for Adams’ side who welcome three of the league’s top teams in the forthcoming weeks in Crewe, Plymouth and Swindon Town, with a massive game against bottom club Stevenage also to come before the end of the season.

Adams said: “We have done well at home in recent weeks and we are looking forward to playing there now.

“We are especially looking forward to playing host to some of the league’s bigger clubs in the next few weeks kicking off with Crewe on Saturday.

“Crewe have done really well at the top end of the table this season and got another good win last weekend and are a team in form.

“But we have to go into the game with confidence. We have done exceptionally well at the Globe Arena in my time here and we want to continue that.

“We have got some really big games coming up at the Globe Arena and it is important that we keep our good run going and keep picking up points.”

Adams is particularly hoping that his side are as effective in the opposition penalty area as they were at Carlisle on Saturday when Cole Stockton and Aaron Wildig produced fine finishes.

He said: “In recent weeks we have not been as clinical in front of goal as we needed to be but Saturday was very different with two superb goals.

“I was really pleased for Cole to get on the scoresheet and Aaron is the latest midfielder to get amongst the goals.

“In recent weeks Adam Phillips, Toumani Diagouraga and now Aaron have found the target from midfield and it is important we get goals from the area.

“We just need our wide men to get in on the act too now to add to our attacking force.”