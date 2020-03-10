Derek Adams bemoans pitch battle after Morecambe’s loss at Newport County AFC

Morecambe boss Derek Adams slammed the state of the Newport pitch after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Rodney Parade.

Adams was unhappy with the playing surface and the fact that it had had a rugby match played on it the night before, saying it made good football impossible to play on and was not a good afternoon for League Two football.

He said: “It was a terrible surface and the match shouldn’t really have gone ahead.

“Over the afternoon it was hard work for both teams.

“To have a rugby game on it less than 24 hours before a game isn’t right. It’s not right for the supporters who want to see an entertaining game.

“The ball bobbled all over the place and often ended up out of play a lot of the time and it wasn’t a spectacle at all.

“It obviously suits Newport better as they recruit players who are suited to playing on that surface.

“They play long balls forward looking for the strikers and play for set pieces and they do it well.

“They got the goal in a typically scrappy fashion but we showed some spirit and got back at them.

“Rhys Oates and Harvey Bradbury looked a threat when they came on and we nearly got the ball over the line in injury time to get a point.”