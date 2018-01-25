Deadline day countdown - January 25

The latest transfer rumours surrounding North West clubs before the window closes next week....

Lancashire Post: Preston North End have denied any move for Hamilton Academical defender Michael Devlin.

Wigan Post: Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton is understood to have agreed a loan move to Wigan Athletic for the rest of the season.

Morecambe Visitor: Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley would like to add a fresh face to his squad – provided the price is right.

Lancashire Post: Melle Meulensteen was allowed to leave Preston North End for first-team football.

The Sun: Manchester City could agree a swap deal with Atletico Madrid that would see Sergio Aguero return to his former club and Antoine Griezmann move to Manchester.

Daily Express: Aston Villa are closing in on the loan signing of Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.