Carlisle United 1, Morecambe 1

A late penalty miss from Adam Campbell proved costly as Morecambe had to settle for a point at Carlisle.

The Shrimps dominated the game for long periods but went behind to a long range Kelvin Etuhi strike on 51 minutes before Steven Old levelled 18 minutes from time.

The chance to win the game came on 83 minutes when Carlisle keeper Jack Bonham brought down Sam Lavelle but Campbell struck the spot kick against the crossbar.

The first half saw Morecambe dominate possession for long periods and create several half chances,

Kevin Ellison was almost played in in the first minute by Aaron Wildig’s cross but he couldn’t get the power he needed on his header to test Jack Bonham.

Ellison repaid the favour when he set up Wildig on 15 minutes with a ball behind the back four but Bonham did well to stay on his feet and save the midfielder’s final shot from the angle.

The best Morecambe chance fell to Adam McGurk on 39 minutes when he was played in on the right bur could only find the side netting with his final shot.

Carlisle threatened briefly but did have the ball in the back of the net on 16 minutes when Hallam Hope slotted home the rebound after Barry Roche had saved Reggie Lambe’s effort but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Carlisle: Bonham, Brown, Liddle, Hill, Grainger, Lambe (rep Devitt 78), Joyce, Jones (rep O’Sullivan 65), Etuhu, Hope, Bennett (rep Miller 65). Subs not used: George, T Miller, Parkes, Cosgrove.

Morecambe: Roche, Lund, Old, Lavelle, Brough, Fleming, Kenyon, Campbell, Wildig (rep Lang 88), Ellison (rep Oliver 89), McGurk (rep Thompson 70). Subs not used: Nizic, Conlan, Muller, Rose.

Ref: D Handley.

Att: 5,010.