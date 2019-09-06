Barry Roche: Morecambe need to cut out the defensive errors

Morecambe skipper Barry Roche wants three points against Salford City to get the Shrimps’ season back up and running.

Jim Bentley’s players welcome the League Two new boys to the Globe Arena after a difficult 10 days for the club.

Having posted back-to-back clean sheets in taking four points from matches against Cheltenham Town and Macclesfield Town, Morecambe have had a dreadful recent set of results.

They have conceded 15 goals in their last four league and cup games, losing to Exeter City (3-2) and Swindon Town (3-1) in the league as well as a Carabao Cup exit against Burton Albion (4-0) and the midweek EFL Trophy defeat at Blackpool (5-1).

While it remains early days in the league, the Shrimps have the joint- second worst defensive record with 10 goals conceded in six games.

The only club with a worse defensive record is bottom side Scunthorpe United, who have shipped 13 goals so far.

“It’s almost been a case of, every time we’ve made a mistake, we’ve been punished,” Roche told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“We haven’t made it hard enough for teams to score against us and it’s something we’ve spoken about in great detail, especially after the game on Tuesday night which was never a 5-1 game.”

Morecambe go into tomorrow’s game 20th in the table, four places and two points behind their visitors.

Salford’s climb up the football pyramid has been well publicised but Roche is concentrating on recording a second victory of the season – and a first three points at the Globe Arena.

He said: “It’s had so much publicity – they have been on television twice.

“For us it’s just another game and it’s a game to get our season back on track.”