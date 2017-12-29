Back to basics for struggling Shrimps

Morecambe welcome Yeovil Town to the Globe Arena tonight with manager Jim Bentley desperate to end the year on a high.

The Shrimps go into the match on the back of three consecutive defeats and a number of inconsistent performances.

Good displays against Coventry City and Mansfield Town have been followed by indifferent outings against Barnet and Notts County.

The latter loss, Boxing Day’s 4-1 home defeat, sees the Shrimps 21st in the League Two table; two points clear of the relegation places.

Tonight’s visitors are in 19th, five points clear of Bentley’s players, so a win is a must if Morecambe are not to become cut adrift.

“First and foremost, football is about graft, determination and responsibility for your own actions,” Bentley said.

“It’s called ‘basics’. We have a thing in the changing room with regard to basics; key factors with and without the ball.

“We were miles away on both sides against Notts County and, the longer it goes on, the more pressure you’re under and the gap widens.

“We have to make sure we draw a line under Notts County and go back to basics with and without the ball.”

It’s clear to see where Morecambe’s main issue is with a league-low tally of 20 goals from 24 matches so far.

Callum Lang, who netted on Boxing Day after coming off the bench, is in line for a starting spot tonight.

The Wigan Athletic loanee has scored three in his last four appearances for the Shrimps.

“We have it in our locker to create chances but our top scorer (Kevin Ellison) is on five goals.

“Players are going to have to step up and score more goals than they are.”