All of Morecambe’s games are big ones according to Derek Adams ahead of Macclesfield Town’s visit

Morecambe boss Derek Adams isn’t placing any added emphasis on their next game as they try to climb the League Two table.

Having drawn at home with Mansfield Town on Saturday, the Shrimps welcome Macclesfield Town to the Globe Arena on Tuesday evening.

It’s a battle of the teams sitting 23rd and 22nd in the League Two table with the second-bottom Shrimps hoping to leapfrog their visitors with victory.

Adams said: “It doesn’t matter who you play at this stage of the season, with 14 games to go they are all big.

“You can’t tell who is going to win, that’s the beauty of League Two – there’s no-one running away with the title.”

Macclesfield have had a difficult season with issues surrounding the club’s ownership, payment of wages, a change of manager and the deduction of six points with a further four suspended.

Against that backdrop, the Silkmen, now managed by Mark Kennedy, go into the game two points clear of the Shrimps.

“They have lost a few players and signed a few players outside the window,” Adams said.

“They have got a decent squad, they have got a squad that’s pushing on.”

Nevertheless, the Shrimps’ players are hoping for another positive result at home.

Last Saturday’s draw made it only one defeat in nine at the Globe Arena, a contrast to results on the road which have been less impressive.

“I think we’ve had good performances away from home as well,” Adams maintained.

“I think it’s important we have good home form – we’ve had that and we have to continue that on Tuesday night.”