Aaron Wildig aims to take his opportunities with Morecambe

Morecambe head to Newport County AFC on Saturday with midfielder Aaron Wildig hoping to maintain his recent goalscoring form.

The Shrimps travel to Rodney Parade on the back of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Crewe Alexandra.

Having fallen behind early in the second half, Derek Adams’ players got back on terms thanks to Wildig’s third goal in four outings.

It took the 27-year-old to four goals for the season, all of which have come in his 15 appearances under Adams.

Wildig said: “I’ve had this conversation loads of times, I should be scoring more goals.

“I seem to get the chances, it’s just a case of taking more chances.”

With 10 games of the League Two season remaining, last Saturday’s point kept the Shrimps 22nd in the table, 10 points clear of bottom club Stevenage but having played a game more.

While their results away from home have huge scope for improvement, Adams’ players have only lost one of the last 11 matches at the Globe Arena.

They claimed a well deserved point against a Crewe side who could have gone top of the table with three points.

“They are a good side at the top of the league but we went toe to toe with them and a draw was a fair result in the end,” said Wildig.

“We had a gameplan to stop them playing through midfield because they have some good rotation through there.

“They are a good footballing side so stopping them was key to the gameplan and we created some good chances.

“We have got good players here and there’s no reason why we can’t play great football.

“I think we’ve shown in our home form that we play some nice stuff so long may that continue.”