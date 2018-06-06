Aaron McGowan to leave Morecambe and make move to Scottish Premiership

Aaron McGowan is to leave Morecambe and move to Scotland at the end of his contract.

ALSO READ: Jim Bentley hoping to get answers from Morecambe’s out-of-contract players soon

The Shrimps have announced the 21-year-old is moving north of the border after a fine season as Jim Bentley’s side preserved their Football League status on the final day at Coventry.

Having come through the ranks at the Globe Arena, the versatile full back has become a mainstay of the squad but is now heading to an unnamed Scottish Premiership club.

Despite playing a major role in his development Morecambe are not entitled to any compensation under UEFA rules as he is crossing a border.

"We’ve offered him a deal but he has decided to move on after a successful time at Morecambe FC,” Bentley told the Shrimps’ website.

“It’s disappointing that Aaron will leave us but we wish him well.

"He’s been a pleasure to work with and improved year-on-year and now he will have the opportunity to prove he can step up to a very good level.

"I’m disappointed though that under the ruling of players moving cross border that we won’t receive any compensation for him though.

“If he moved to an English club we would receive a fee but that is not the case for moves to Scotland.

"We’ve seen this happen at other clubs and it’s very hard to swallow after all the hard work that people at Morecambe have put in to develop Aaron over the years.

"But it is the rule so that’s that.

"I’m sure our supporters will be disappointed as he became a fans' favourite but it’s my job now to make sure I replace him with a good player.

"I’m sure everyone will join me in wishing Aaron all the very best for the future.

“He’s a good lad who works hard and I hope his move works out for him and his new club.”