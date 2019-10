Morecambe manager Jim Bentley insists that he will field a strong team when the Shrimps take on Wolves U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

After losing 5-1 at Blackpool in their last game group game, Morecambe need a victory to keep their hopes of progression to the next round alive and Bentley said that he "won't use it as an exercise to throw all the young lads in".

Watch what the Shrimps' boss had to say.