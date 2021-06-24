Shrimps tie defender Liam Gibson to a new deal

Liam Gibson

The 24-year-old left-back, who joined the Shrimps last season, will continue with the club for its debut season in League One.

“We are delighted to get Liam signed up again and he is a really good addition to the squad," said manager Stephen Robinson told morecambefc.com

"He came in midway during last season and was playing catch up for a while but showed great character.

“Liam is the latest player from last season to sign up again and that shows the ambition of the players and the club. He can play left back, left sided centre back or a left wing back and his versatility will really help us.’'

Gibson added: "First of all I'm just happy to get some stability."

"At the start of the season I first signed at the club we were favourites for relegation and we managed to get promoted, which was massive for everyone involved.

"At the time I'd just been released from Newcastle and didn't have a club, at one point I was thinking of going and getting a normal job and give up on football.

"There was no interest or anything and then I got the chance to come and train with Morecambe. That was in September on a Thursday and by the following Monday I had signed so I was so happy.

"To then go on and win promotion was brilliant.