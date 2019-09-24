Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley says players are lacking confidence after Oldham loss

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said his side’s lack of confidence was clear for all to see in the defeat at Oldham on Saturday.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat at Boundary Park he said: “It’s tough at the minute and the performance lacked confidence.

“They stepped up to the plate better than we did and although we had little bits of pieces in the first half it wasn’t enough and it was quite negative.

“We were better in the second half but by the time we got going it was too late.

“When we got our goal I thought we might kick on as they had lost 2-0 leads in their last three games and looked a bit nervous but we actually went a bit ragged and lost our shape.

“We had too many players looking to be the hero and we went gung ho and left big spaces everywhere and shot ourselves in the foot as they made us pay with a late goal with a breakaway to kill it off.

“It was disappointing and we have to improve.

“There is certainly no lack of effort and the lads are giving their all but you can’t just talk the talk, you have to walk the walk on matchday and at the minute we are massively underachieving and coming up short.

“Some players are doing OK but that is not enough.

“We need everyone at it and we need to break the cycle of poor results as it isn’t nice at the moment.”