Shrimps' boss Jim Bentley feeling "a bit down" after disappointing week Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Morecambe boss Jim Bentley admits to feeling "a bit down" after recent results. The Shrimps were beaten 3-0 at Scunthorpe on Saturday, and that was followed by a 1-0 home defeat to Walsall. Jim Bentley Watch the video to find out what Bentley had to say about the Shrimps' form.