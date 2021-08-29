Sheffield Wednesday boss rues their lack of ruthlessness in defeat to Morecambe

Dennis Adeniran’s second-half own goal was enough to give the Shrimps victory in front of a record crowd at the Mazuma Stadium.

Wednesday saw Jack Hunt and George Byers both hit the woodwork but, barring one Jokull Andresson save from Lee Gregory, they generally failed to test the Morecambe keeper.

Speaking afterwards, Moore said: “There’s going to be more games like that this season where teams will sit in.

Morecambe's players and fans celebrate the only goal against Sheffield Wednesday

“Yes, we did create chances but if you get the first goal, it forces them to come out of the traps.

“Myself and the coaching staff will look at the game, analyse it, but I can’t fault the players.

“They were dominant and did everything we asked of them in the final third but we could have been more ruthless.

“Once they got the goal, they sat even deeper and made it even harder for us.

“I don’t want to read out the stats. We dominated the game but it doesn’t really equate to much because we wanted the three points.

“There were lots of good things but there were bits where we forced it at the end with 15 minutes to go.

“What happens when you move the ball across the pitch is spaces and pockets open and I don’t think we capitalised on it - and they saw the game out.

“They put an extra defender on and score a couple of minutes after it. It’s one we have to take the medicine with and it’s how we bounce back.

“When you’ve got nine or 10 behind the ball, it’s difficult, but you should relish the challenge of trying to unlock it and break it down.

“We feel like we have got players in there that can do it, that have the ability to do it.”