Portsmouth 2 Morecambe O: Shrimps slip into drop zone after defeat

Stephen Robinson made five changes to the side that lost 5-0 at the Stadium of Light in midweek with John Obika handed his first full start.

But although the Shrimps produced a much better performance they still travelled home empty handed.

The home side certainly started the game the better with Ronan Curtis shooting over twice in the first 10 minutes.

Keeper Kyle Letheren was a busy man at Fratton Park (photo: Getty Images)

And once again the Shrimps were undone by an early goal with the home side taking the lead after just 11 minutes.

Curtis’ ball upfield went over the top of the Morecambe defenders and George Hirst took advantage to round Kyle Letheren but saw his shot deflected onto the crossbar by the valiant Scott Wootton.

The rebound dropped to Miguel Azeez, who saw his first shot come back off the post and his second blocked by Liam Gibson, before the ball was finally turned over the line by Marcus Harness from close range.

Morecambe were spurred into action by the goal and Cole Stockton tested the home side’s Republic of Ireland international keeper Gavin Bazanu with a neat shot. Stockton again threatened when the ball found him in the Pompey box but just as he looked set to fire in a shot on goal, Connor Ogilvie produced a fine block to deny him.

Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren was called into action either side of the break as Portsmouth looked for a second. A Reeco Hackett free-kick from 25 yards saw him save at the second attempt before Letheren did well to gather a Curtis header just after the break.

Morecambe stepped up their efforts to get back into the game and on 70 minutes an Alfie McCalmont free-kick found Adam Phillips but his effort was saved by Bazanu.

As the Shrimps threatened a leveller Pompey doubled their lead 13 minutes from time as the Shrimps conceded from yet another corner as Azeez’s kick was headed home by the unmarked Ogilvie.

Robinson’s side battled to the death with Phillips denied a consolation goal by a stunning Bazanu save as he tipped his well struck effort on to the crossbar, to leave the Shrimps without a goal in the last three league encounters and just one win in their last 11 league matches.

Portsmouth: Bazunu, Williams, Harness (Harrison 80), Curtis, Freeman, Romeo, Ogilvie, Hackett, Hirst (Marquis 69’ Raggett, Azeez. Subs not used: Bass, Ahadme, Jacobs, Downing, Jewitt-White

Morecambe: Letheren, Leigh, O’Connor, Wootton (Delaney 55) Gibson, McLaughlin, Phillips, McCalmont, McLoughlin, Stockton, Obika (Ayunga 58). Subs not used: Andrésson, Jones, Wildig, Cooney, Gnahoua.